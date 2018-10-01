Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: On non-roster injured reserve
Lashoff (undisclosed) was put on non-roster injured reserve Monday.
This means that, when healthy, Lashoff is expected to make his return with AHL Grand Rapids, as opposed to the Red Wings. However, with the injuries Detroit has on defense right now, if the American defenseman gets healthy enough soon he might get a cup of coffee in the NHL.
