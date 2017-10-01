Lashoff was among several players waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

An undrafted defenseman, Lashoff has only appeared in 16 NHL games since the 2014-15 season and injuries aren't to blame. We doubt the 27-year-old will get scooped up by another club, so expect him to rejoin AHL Grand Rapids if he does indeed clear waivers.