Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Promoted to top level
The Red Wings recalled Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Lashoff has only appeared in six NHL contests over the past two seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up being a healthy scratch for the duration of his stay with the big club. The 28-year-old blueliner has notched three assists in 17 AHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Sent down to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Set for promotion•
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: On non-roster injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Takes ice despite torn ACL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...