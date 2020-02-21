Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Recalled Thursday
The Red Wings recalled Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Thursday.
The 29-year-old will fill the roster spot vacated by Filip Hronek (head), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Lashoff has seen action with the big club already this season, skating in nine games and earning an assist. It's likely that Lashoff will provide depth to the defensive corps until Hronek is fully cleared to return.
