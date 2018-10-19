Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Sent back to minors
Lashoff was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday after clearing waivers, per the AHL transactions log.
Lashoff was placed on the waivers by the Red Wings on Friday after spending the beginning of the season on non-roster IR and he quickly made his way through waivers. The blueliner will now take his place back among the AHL ranks, where he tallied 15 points over 70 games in the regular season and another three in five games during the playoffs.
