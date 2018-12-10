Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Sent down to AHL
Lashoff was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Lashoff didn't play in either game that the Wings played while he was up, which isn't the least bit surprising. The 28-year-old has played in six total NHL games over the last three seasons.
