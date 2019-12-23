Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Red Wings assigned Lashoff to their AHL affiliate on Monday.
Detroit's off until Saturday against the Panthers due to the NHL's holiday break, so Lashoff will head to the minors to continue skating during the big club's hiatus. He'll likely be recalled prior to the Red Wings' clash with Florida.
