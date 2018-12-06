Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Set for promotion
Lashoff will be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids ahead of Thursday's road game against Toronto.
The Red Wings will bring back Lashoff in the wake of news that Danny DeKeyser (hand) will miss 4-to-6 weeks. While Lashoff probably never will be a full-time NHLer, he's at least proven to be adept at killing off penalties.
