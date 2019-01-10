Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Shuffles back to minors
Lashoff was returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Lashoff did not draw into a game in his most recent stint with Detroit. He's officially getting bussed back to Grand Rapids since power-play quarterback Mike Green (lower body) is confident he'll be able to return Friday against the Jets.
