Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Signs two-year extension
Lashoff signed on the dotted line of a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Lashoff has yet to draw in for the Red Wings this season and has just six games under his best in the NHL since the 2014-15 campaign. While he's unlikely to make a big name for himself at the top level, Lashoff should continue to provide organizational depth along the blue line.
