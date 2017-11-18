Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Skips back to Grand Rapids
Lashoff was returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Lashoff participated in Friday night's win over the Sabres, but only saw 4:02 of ice time for his season debut. He's returning to the minors in the wake of news that fellow defenseman Danny DeKeyser (ankle) should be ready to play Sunday against the Oilers.
