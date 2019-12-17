Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Summoned to The Show
Detroit recalled Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
The Red Wings placed Jonathan Ericsson (face) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Lashoff could be in for an extended stay with the parent club. The 29-year-old blueliner has picked up six points while posting a plus-2 rating in 25 AHL appearances this season.
