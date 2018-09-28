Lashoff (undisclosed) was spotted on AHL Grand Rapids' practice ice sheet, though he has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Rachel Anderson of Wings Nation reports.

Lashoff's injury mysteriously sprung up on the depth chart earlier in September and now the reason behind it has been revealed. It's unclear if he will play through the injury to begin the season, but it's safe to assume his campaign will commence with Grand Rapids when he's ready.