Rafferty was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Rafferty has been continuously shuffled between the NHL and AHL this season but has yet to get into a game for the Red Wings. In fact, the 28-year-old blueliner's last NHL appearance came over three years ago Jan. 21, 2021, when he was still with the Canucks. As such, Rafferty figures to remain an emergency depth option against Ottawa.