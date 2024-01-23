site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Brogan Rafferty: Rises to top level
Rafferty was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Rafferty will likely be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus Dallas. He hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2020-21.
