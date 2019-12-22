Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Appears in relief
Pickard made 16 saves on 20 shots in relief Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Toronto.
He was thrust into the blue paint when Jonathan Bernier pulled a groin muscle just three shots into the game. Pickard didn't get much offensive support on the night and will return to the back-up role next game.
