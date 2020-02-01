Play

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Assigned to Grand Rapids

Pickard was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Pickard returns to the minors where he holds a 14-9-3 record across 26 appearances this season. He last appeared in a game for the Red Wings on Jan. 14, in relief of Jimmy Howard. Pickard allowed five goals on 19 shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories