Pickard stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 28-year-old hadn't won an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign, but Pickard looked good Saturday and actually got some support from a Detroit offense that had managed only one total goal in its prior three games. Jonathan Bernier (leg) still lacks a timetable for his return, so Pickard could be rewarded with additional action in the short term.
