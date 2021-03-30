Pickard will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

The Red Wings have yet to string together three straight wins this season. Pickard won back-to-back games over the weekend while recording a .949 save percentage, so he'll get a chance to accomplish the feat. It won't come easy, though. The Panthers rank ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game, though they'll be without star center Aleksander Barkov (lower body).