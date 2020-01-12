Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Called up Sunday

The Red Wings recalled Pickard on an emergency basis Sunday from AHL Grand Rapids.

It's unclear whether goaltenders Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard will miss Sunday's game against Buffalo, but Pickard was added to the roster. The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for AHL Grand Rapids this season and owns a 13-8-3 record along with a 2.90 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.