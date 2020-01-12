Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Called up Sunday
The Red Wings recalled Pickard on an emergency basis Sunday from AHL Grand Rapids.
It's unclear whether goaltenders Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard will miss Sunday's game against Buffalo, but Pickard was added to the roster. The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for AHL Grand Rapids this season and owns a 13-8-3 record along with a 2.90 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Reassigned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Summoned from AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Dropped down a level•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Appears in relief•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Recalled by Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Shuffled to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.