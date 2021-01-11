Pickard was waived by the Red Wings on Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Pickard was a full-time backstop with the Avalanche back in 2016-17, but he's struggled to carve out any meaningful time in the NHL ever since his final year in Colorado. He'll likely serve as an emergency call-up option in the event that he clears waivers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Returns from loan•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Loaned overseas•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Assigned to Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Recalled Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Struggles in relief appearance•