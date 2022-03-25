Pickard was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
With Thomas Greiss (upper body) unavailable for the next two games, Pickard will join the NHL roster. Detroit has a back-to-back schedule for Saturday and Sunday, meaning the 29-year-old could make his first NHL appearance since January. He's allowed five goals on 59 shots in two outings with the Red Wings this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Sent down to minors•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Hangs on in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Rejoins NHL roster•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Needed in relief Wednesday•