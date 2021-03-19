Pickard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Friday.
With Jonathan Bernier (leg) uncertain for Saturday's game against Dallas, Pickard could be in line to backup Thomas Greiss. In his lone NHL appearance this season, the 28-year-old allowed two goals on 21 shots in relief of Greiss.
