Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Finds suitor in Red Wings

Pickard signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Detroit does not have any goalies -- including non-roster types -- under contract beyond the 2021-22 campaign, which means Pickard has a shot at countering his journeyman ways and finding a sense of continuity with one team. But then again, the Wings count as the sixth NHL club he's been associated with since his career began with the Avalanche five years ago, so there are no guarantees. Pickard owns a career 2.93 GAA and .908 save percentage through 104 career contests.