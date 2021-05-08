Pickard will start Saturday's season finale against the Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Pickard has gone 2-1-0 at the NHL level this season, and both wins have come against Columbus. He'll look to add to his success against the Blue Jackets after being promoted from the taxi squad earlier in the day.
