Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled in the first period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Pickard was beaten three times in the game's first 12:25 and was replaced by Thomas Greiss. It was a disappointing outing by Pickard, who was coming off back-to-back wins over Columbus in which he had stopped a combined 37 of 39 shots. The loss was his first of the season, dropping him to 2-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .879 save percentage in five appearances.