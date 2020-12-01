Pickard will start the 2020-21 season on loan with the Vienna Capitals (Austria).

Pickard saw action in three games for the Red Wings this past season, in which he went 0-2-0 with a 5.45 GAA, not exactly the type of performance that will earn the netminder additional looks from the NHL club. Whenever the AHL season kicks off, Pickard should make his way back to North America.