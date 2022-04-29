Pickard (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's season finale against the Devils.

Pickard will finish the year having gone 1-1-0 while posting a sub-par 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage through three top-level appearances. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely have to settle for a two-way contract in order to continue playing in North America.