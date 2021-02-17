Pickard has been cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, TSN reports.
Pickard is currently on Detroit's taxi squad, as he's the Red Wings' third option in net behind Thomas Greiss and Jonathan Bernier. He likely won't see regular playing time at the NHL level in 2020-21.
