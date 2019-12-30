Play

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Reassigned to minors

Pickard was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Pickard became expendable with Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard both healthy again. Barring an additional injury, Pickard figures to close out the 2019-20 campaign in the minors where he has posted a 9-7-3 record and .893 save percentage.

