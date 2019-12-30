Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Reassigned to minors
Pickard was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Pickard became expendable with Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard both healthy again. Barring an additional injury, Pickard figures to close out the 2019-20 campaign in the minors where he has posted a 9-7-3 record and .893 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Summoned from AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Dropped down a level•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Appears in relief•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Recalled by Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Shuffled to minors•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Torched in Wings debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.