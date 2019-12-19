Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Recalled by Detroit
The Red Wings recalled Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Jimmy Howard (groin) is still in the minors on a conditioning loan, so Pickard will back up Jonathan Bernier on Saturday against Toronto. The 27-year-old netminder will return to Grand Rapids as soon as Howard is recalled from the AHL.
