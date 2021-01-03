The Red Wings recalled Pickard from his loan with the Vienna Capitals (Austria) on Sunday.
Pickard will battle for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp. Jonathan Bernier and Thomas Greiss are locked into the top two spots. Pickard is likely the favorite for the No. 3 spot, although Kevin Boyle could compete for that job as well.
