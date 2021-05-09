Pickard gave up five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Pickard had trouble coming up with the proverbial big save in a back-and-forth contest that saw four different lead changes during regulation time. Max Domi's wrister from the slot with 21 seconds left in overtime secured the win for Columbus and evened Pickard's record at 2-2-1 on the year. Pickard has allowed eight goals over his last two starts.