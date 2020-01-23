Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Sent to AHL affiliate
Detroit assigned Pickard to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
The Red Wings are off until Jan. 31 against the Rangers, so Pickard will head to the minors to continue playing during the All-Star break. He'll be back with the big club following the NHL's week-long hiatus.
