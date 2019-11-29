Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Set for season debut

Pickard will make his Red Wings debut in Friday's game against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Pickard is getting the first game of Detroit's back-to-back with Jimmy Howard (lower body) unavailable. He's familiar with the Flyers, for whom Pickard made 11 appearances last season. Pickard has a career 2.93 GAA and .908 save percentage.