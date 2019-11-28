Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Set to join big club

Pickard will be called up from AHL Grand Rapids prior to Friday's game versus the Flyers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Jimmy Howard (lower body) was injured in Wednesday's contest versus the Maple Leafs. Jonathan Bernier, who is battling an illness, relieved Howard. Pickard's promotion will see him serve as a backup option should Bernier be unable to play over the weekend (Friday in Philadelphia, Saturday versus Washington).