Pickard was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday.
Jonathan Bernier and Thomas Greiss are both healthy, so Pickard will go back to the taxi squad for now. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent for the Red Wings this season, and he's accrued an .879 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA this season. Pickard will practice and travel with the big club for the time being.
