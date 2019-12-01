Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Shuffled to minors
The Red Wings assigned Pickard to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
It was an ugly Red Wings debut for the 27-year-old Friday, as he was torched to the tune of six goals on 35 shots against the Flyers. Pickard's reassignment likely clears the way for Jimmy Howard's (lower body) return off injured reserve in the coming days.
