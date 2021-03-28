Pickard will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Pickard impressed in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets, stopping 21 of 22 shots sent his way for his first NHL victory since the 2018-19 campaign. With wins coming at a premium and Jonathan Bernier (leg) still out, the Red Wings will ride the hot hand in Sunday's rematch.