Pickard will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings play the Blue Jackets again Sunday, so Thomas Greiss figures to draw that start. This will be Pickard's second start and third appearance of the year. Overall, the 28-year-old has recorded a .905 save percentage across 109 NHL appearances, though he's mostly played in the minors over the last few seasons.