Pickard made 16 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Making his second start in as many days, Pickard has little trouble shutting down Columbus again to get another win. The 28-year-old has provided a spark for the Wings, and as a result he could find himself right back between the pipes Tuesday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Starting again Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Back in win column•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Starting against Blue Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Struggles in relief appearance•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Emergency recall Friday•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Demoted to AHL•