Pickard gave up four goals on 23 shots in relief of Thomas Greiss in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

The damage was already done by the time Pickard entered the contest at 7:39 of the first period. He won't get a result for his effort. Through two outings this year, Pickard has given up six goals on 44 shots. The 28-year-old goalie will likely continue to see backup duties until Jonathan Bernier (leg) is ready to return.