Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Struggles in relief appearance

Pickard made 14 saves on 19 shots in an 8-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Pickard only recently joined the Red Wings, called up from the minors Jan. 12, and was shelled in 52+ minutes of action against the Islanders. His record at the top level remains at 0-2-0, but Pickard's save percentage is now .797, following five goals against Tuesday night. He, and every other Red Wings goaltender, cannot be trusted in fantasy.