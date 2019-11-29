Play

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Torched in Wings debut

Pickard permitted five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Flyers.

Pickard's debut with the Red Wings couldn't have gone much worse, and the fact that this performance came against one of his former teams makes the loss particularly painful for the third-string goalie. We wouldn't trust any Detroit goalies for wins since the Eastern Conference club has added just two goals through four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories