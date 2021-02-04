Pickard was called up from the taxi squad Wednesday and gave up two goals on 19 shots in relief of Thomas Greiss in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

With Jonathan Bernier (upper body) still sidelined for Wednesday's game, Pickard was initially set to be the backup. The Lightning blitzed Greiss for three goals in the first period, and Pickard ended up finishing the game. It was the first appearance of the season for the 28-year-old Pickard. He made three appearances and allowed 15 goals last season with the Red Wings. The Canadian netminder will likely serve as Greiss's understudy until Bernier is healthy again, but don't be surprised to see Pickard bounce between the taxi squad and the active roster.