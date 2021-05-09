Pickard has been placed on waivers by the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Detroit's season is done and Pickard is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He went 2-1-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .874 save percentage in six appearances for the Red Wings in 2020-21.
