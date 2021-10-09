Pickard was placed on waivers Saturday in order to demote him to AHL Grand Rapids, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Pickard was never going to make the Opening Night roster unless there was an injury to Alex Nedeljkovic or Thomas Greiss. The 29-year-old netminder is unlikely to draw much interest on the waiver wire and will link up with the Griffins for the majority of the upcoming campaign.