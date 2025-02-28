Talbot made 25 saves in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Talbot allowed four goals, all of which came in under 15 minutes in the second period. He has been solid this season in Detroit, registering a 17-12-3 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. Talbot started 2025 with a 10-1-0 run, but is 1-2-1 with 13 goals allowed in his last four games. Consider this a blip. He's the reason the Wings are in a Wild Card spot, and he'll be the reason they stay there.