Talbot made three saves in relief Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Colorado. He allowed one goal.

Talbot came into the game to start the third period. John Gibson had a rough week (0-2-1), but Talbot has had a rough month. He started just three times in January, and he allowed 10 goals and put up a 0-1-2 record.

