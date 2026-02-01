Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Appears in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot made three saves in relief Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Colorado. He allowed one goal.
Talbot came into the game to start the third period. John Gibson had a rough week (0-2-1), but Talbot has had a rough month. He started just three times in January, and he allowed 10 goals and put up a 0-1-2 record.
