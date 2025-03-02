Talbot turned aside 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Red Wings out-shot the Jackets 46-21 on the night and dominated play for long stretches, but the bounces and the calls just didn't go Detroit's way -- Mathieu Olivier's second-period tally came after the puck deflected off the back of the net and came out on the opposite side from what Talbot was expecting, while the refs missed a high-sticking penalty on Justin Danforth that led directly to his third-period game-winner. Talbot has given up four goals in four of his last six starts, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a shaky 3.51 GAA and .863 save percentage.